See who excelled as Bridge City cheerleaders tackle Cheer Hawaii USA

Bridge City High School cheerleaders make their marks even when in Hawaii.

Kaelyn Guillory, Gracelon Freeman and Harley Duhon represented the school and community very well, showing showing out for coach Michelle Smith Prouse, district officials said.

There were many local honors at the Cheer Hawaii USA event.

Freeman was chosen as her Team Hoku’s leader and named runner up Best Tumbler.

Duhon won Best Jumper of the camp and was chosen instructor’s choice as “Best All-Around” cheerleader of the camp.