Willis James Stout Jr. ,77, of Orange, passed away on July 1, 2022 at home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Father Michael of St. Helens Catholic Church in Orange.

Burial will follow at St Marys Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on August 16, 1944, He was the son of Willis James Stout, Sr. and Juanita Slaughter Stout.

Willis was a happy and caring man. He was a tremendous family man and absolutely loved his children and grandchildren.

Willis had many things he loved such as, hunting, fishing, race car driving, soap operas, travelling in his RV, and working in his shop with his grandchildren and his son-in-laws Josh and Steven.

He was always smiling, everyone loved him, he always knew what to say, and he put people before himself all the time.

Along with many accomplishments Willis proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1967-1968, Willis also has been building homes throughout Southeast Texas since 1977.

He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willis James Stout, Sr. and Juanita Slaughter Stout.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sally Stout; daughters, Kristy Breaux and husband Steven, and Malisa Stout- Head and husband Josh, both of Orange; son, Adam Stout and wife Paula of Orange; grandchildren, Anabelle and Olivia Stout, J.D., Maccoy, and Kasey Head, Kaleb, Hunter, Tanner Breaux, and Keaton Hughes; great-grandchildren, Brynlee, Koleton, Lane, Kamryn, and Parker Breaux, Felicity and Serenity Hughes; siblings, Becky Howell, Charlie Stout, Brenda Dryden, Barbara Stout and Mary Miley; as well as two bestfriends, Gene Landry and Don Nation.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kaleb Breaux, Keaton Hughes, Tanner Breaux, J.D. Head, Maccoy Head, Kasey Head, and Hunter Breaux. Honorary pallbearers are Anabelle and Olivia Stout.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Help Fight RA, Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.