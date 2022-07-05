See where Little Cypress-Mauriceville ranks among 4A’s best in final UIL Lone Star Cup standings

The University Interscholastic League announced the six winners of the 2021-22 UIL Lone Star Cup presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, which included one Orange County standout institution.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville was the lone Southeast Texas school on the elite list, finishing a solid No. 16 in the Class 4A rankings.

LC-M had a strong season in just about every sport. The Bears made the fourth round of the football playoffs for the first time since 1997.

The volleyball, boys basketball, girls basketball, girls soccer, boys soccer and softball teams all made the postseason, as well. The girls golf team won district and sent two players to the State Golf Tournament.

Southlake Carroll won state championships in baseball, boys cross country and girls soccer, while also sweeping boys and girls swimming and diving on the way to its eighth overall UIL Lone Star Cup. The Dragons scored the most points (131) in Conference 6A Cup history. Southlake Carroll has won two of the last three Conference 6A Cups.

In Conference 5A, Dallas Highland Park took home its third-consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup. The Scots won state titles in team tennis and academics, while also placing two teams second and third in boys golf. Highland Park extended its lead of the most all-time UIL Lone Star Cup victories with its 13th win.

Argyle High School scored a state record 168 total UIL Lone Star Cup points (all divisions) with state championships in academics, boys and girls golf, and marching band. The Conference 4A winner also finished as runner-up in boys cross country, spirit and boys track and field on the way to extending its record streak of 10 consecutive UIL Lone Star Cups. Argyle is second all-time with 12 Cup victories.

It was a historic year for Lorena, as the Leopards won their first-ever UIL Lone Star Cup title. Lorena earned a state championship in football and medaled in girls cross country and volleyball. The Leopards also benefitted from deep playoff runs from boys basketball and softball for a total of 96 points.

After finishing as runner up in 2020-21, Mason won the UIL Conference 2A Lone Star Cup by capturing state titles in congress, girls golf, One-Act Play, while also earning points for the most match wins at state tennis. The Punchers also finished as runner-up in academics and spirit. The win marks Mason’s third overall Cup championship.

In Conference 1A, Abbott earned its first-ever UIL Lone Star Cup. A state championship in One-Act Play helped the Panthers to 64 total points in 2021-22. A state tournament appearance in baseball and a deep playoff run in football also contributed points in helping Abbott breakthrough after two second-place finishes in school history.

The UIL Lone Star Cup program began during the 1997-98 school year and recognizes six high schools (one in each of the six UIL conferences) based on their overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. All UIL member high schools in good standing are included in contention for the UIL Lone Star Cup. Trophy presentations will take place in the fall at events chosen by the winning schools.

Here is how the overall Class 4A standings looked:

CLASS 4A