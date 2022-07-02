KATHIE’S KORNER — Independence Day beginning July 4

As you all know, “Independence Day (The 4th of July) is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States that happened on July 4, 1776.

The Continental Congress declared we are NOT under the monarch of Britain and are, get this: UNITED, FREE, INDEPENDENT states!

I believe this, individually, now, as a free, independent woman — of God, for my life.

I was born here and have lived in several states in these United States for 80 years. I have always been covered by my family, as a youngster, united to the communities I lived, studied and worked in, and more, as I traveled for over 40 years as a missionary and gospel singer (covered by Jesus, the Word, and my husband, who was in charge of our teams). As Ambassadors from America and God on foreign ground, we were unharmed and always FREE.

We were always free in our travel, preaching from prisons, schools, churches and indoor and public events, testifying to what John Adams wrote.

“This holiday ought to be commemorated as, The Day of Deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty, solemnized with pomp and parades, bells, games, sports and illuminations (fireworks) from one end of the continent to the other.”

This holiday is marked publicly and on businesses and homes, and vehicles throughout our country with patriotic displays, hopefully.

My home is marked with stars and stripes and flags. Even my motel chairs on my deck are painted red, white and blue.

I am sooooo proud to be an American with all the benefits (favor). I only felt from a few countries we visited, the oppression and restrictions on women and their positions, but not in America: land of the FREE!

So, everyone reading these words, please check your heart and realize how blessed you are in this country. Vote, write to your Congressmen, pray to God and for your leaders.

Stop complaining and acting like spoiled children. You can make a difference just by your actions, attitudes and fresh love for God and America!

My personal treasure is being a Christian. God is my Heavenly Father forever. You, too, can have a full, peaceful, heart by asking God to fill you up with His love and Holy Spirit.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.