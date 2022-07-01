Check out newest officers for Rotary Club of Orange
Rotary Club of Orange recently announced the 2022-23 officers.
The Installation of Officer banquet was held at Orange Train Depot.
Old Orange Cafe catered the meal with Cookies by Cakes Plus Mauriceville, Texas.
Organizers said a special thank you goes out to District Governor Becky Mason, who preformed the installation.
2022-2023 Officers
President: Kristen Placette, Sabine Credit Union
President Elect: Heather Montagne, State Farm
Vice President: Sarah Boehme, Stark Museum of Art
Treasurer: Sue Denosowicz, R&R Auto Supply
Secretary: Sherry Hommel, Remax One
Sargent at Arms: David May, Community Bank
Executive Secretary: Gracie Henry
Past President: Amy Peevey, Johnson Mini Storage
Board of Directors: Jessica Hill, Jennifer Burtsfield, Natasha Garrett, Chad Kemp, Jim Malain, Kelvin Knauf, Maureen McAllister, Paul Dickerson, Christopher Burch, David May, Frankie Zuniga and Ida Schossow
Perfect attendance award recipients:
Eddie Toohey, Sarah Boehme and Gracie Henry