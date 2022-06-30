West Orange-Cove CISD details new student safety measure ahead of school year

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District is requiring clear or mesh backpacks for students in grades third through 12th.

Beginning in the fall, school officials said they are adding additional safety and security precautions to campus protocol because “it is our priority to keep kids safe.”

“This is just another safety measure in our comprehensive plan to increase safety in all our schools,” Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris said.

“We have increased security and protection in recent years in all our schools.”

This new policy will go into effect for the 2022/23 school year, and students are required to carry a clear or mesh backpack. Colors are OK, but graphics cannot cover the bag.

The district has ordered a shipment of WOS-branded clear backpacks that will be for sale in the Mustang Store online in the near future to help ease parents in finding these items.

Additionally, the board of trustees approved a change to the dress code that allows jeans with holes if no skin shows through the holes.

Leggings or shorts may be worn under these garments as long as no skin shows.