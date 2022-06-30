Weather Service breaks down rain chances this weekend

Published 4:31 pm Thursday, June 30, 2022

By Orange Leader

Orange County motorists should be on the lookout for bad weather this Fourth of July weekend.

A heavy rain and street flooding threat is looming for Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

The National Weather Service released this rainfall forecast for the region.

Two to four inches of rain, with locally higher amounts of 8 to 10 inches, are expected in Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Bursts of rain and thunderstorms are expected through Sunday.

“I have higher confidence that we will see some street flooding during periods of heavy rain in SE TX and SW LA,” Meteorologist in Charge Roger Erickson said.

Lower rain totals are expected in central and south central Louisiana.

