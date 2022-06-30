PHOTO GALLERY — Orange turns out to celebrate Jim Wolf’s retirement

Published 12:02 am Thursday, June 30, 2022

By Orange Leader

Jim Wolf received the key to the city from Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. this week at the Orange Public Library during a retirement party.

Many coworkers and friends celebrated Wolf’s 23 years as Director of Public Works.

“It was a hard decision, but based on what my family doctor suggested and the years spent doing what I’m doing — I just turned 75 on June 10 — so 52 years in the business is probably enough,” Wolf shared with Orange Newsmedia about his decision to retire.

Wolf said he plans to spend more time with his family and “enjoy life in general.”

More News

Say hello to Cowboy Church of Orange County’s new leader: Pastor Harland Strother

Weather Service shares tropical depression concern for Gulf of Mexico disturbance

Meetings set for proposed pipeline running through Orange County

RESEARCH: 1st known area municipal black police officer killed in line of duty

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar