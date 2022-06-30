CHIP SHOTS: Happy belated birthday to all-time great Babe Zaharias

Here’s wishing a belated happy birthday to my all-time favorite female athlete, Babe Zaharias. Babe, who passed away on Sept. 27, 1956, would have celebrated her 111th birthday June 26.

I’m guessing she could have probably still shot par.

After going back over her myriad of amazing accomplishments, I have narrowed to two choices the events I would like to climb into a time machine and go back to watch: either the 12-stroke 1954 U.S. Women’s Open win while wearing a colostomy bag, or the 1932 Olympic performance where she won two gold medals and a silver.

A triple bogey 7 on his 16th hole the first day kept Andrew Landry from making the cut last week at the Travelers Championship. However, for a guy making his first PGA Tour start in 14 weeks, Andrew had a lot of positives in shooting 74-67.

Though he missed the cut by three shots, the second day 67 was impressive. Landry will be back in action this week at the John Deere Classic. He’s three years removed from an outright third in the Illinois tourney, after rounds of 65-65-67-69.

The Monday Senior 50 Plus game featured a best 3 ball format. Tying the front at even was the team of Dwayne Morvant, Don MacNeil, Keith Marshall and Richard Malone and the fivesome of Kenny Robbins, Ted Freeman, Tony Trevino, Charlie Perez and Darrell Mouille.

On the back, plus 6 won for the team of Ed Holley, James Smith, Harrell Guidry and Dale Carter. Closest to the pin winners were Jim Cady (No. 2, 8 feet, 4 inches), Morvant (No. 7, 3-11) and No. 12 (3-11) and Ron LaSalle (No. 15, 5-10).

In the Super Saturday 2 ball at Zaharias, the team of James Shipley, Cap Hollier, Derrick Wolf and Randy Trahan tied the front with minus 4 and won the back with minus 3. Also minus 4 on the front was the team of LaSalle, Harry Green, Larry Johnson and Rufus Reyes.

Closest to the pin winners were Earl Richard (No. 2), Price Youngs (No. 7), LaSalle (No. 12) and Lonnie Mosley (No. 15)

The Friday 2 ball saw a tie at minus 4 on the front between the team of Keith Mullins, Glenn Judice, Brian Grant and Rufus and the foursome of Doug LeBlanc, Rusty Hicks, Art Turner and Keith Marshall. Minus 4 was a winner on the back for the team of Cody Jeanes, Dalton Shields, Larry Reece and Mouille.

Closest to the pin winners were Dwayne Benoit (No. 2, 4-3), Ron Mistrot (No. 7, 8-1), Shields (No. 12, 5-8 and Mullins (No. 15, 27-10).

The Wednesday Zaharias Dogfight was played in an all points count format. Winning with 32 points was the team of Rusty Hicks, Judice, John House and Reyes. Teams captained by LaSalle and Holley tied for second with 28 points.

Closest to the pin winners were Hicks (No. 2, No 12) and Steve Wisenbaker (No. 7).

Golf news can be emailed to Bob West at rdwest@usa.net.