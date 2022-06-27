Orange Police identify man found shot to death Saturday along I-10

Authorities have identified a man found shot to death Saturday morning along Interstate 10 in Orange County.

Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to I-10, just east of Highway 62, in Orange in reference to a male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified at the scene as Chase James Miller, 28, of Orange.

Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said Orange Police are actively investigating the shooting.

If anyone has information about this crime, call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Miller was located inside of a dark gray Dodge four-door truck that was parked on the outside eastbound shoulder.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Hershel Stagner Jr.