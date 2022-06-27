City of Orange’s July 4 concert and fireworks fun detailed

The City of Orange is thrilled to host the 2022 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Celebration.

This event will be open to the public at 5 p.m. on Monday at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive.

The celebration begins with concessions and activities at 5 p.m., followed with live entertainment by Logan Soileau from 7 to 9 p.m.

A spectacular fireworks display begins immediately following the concert at 9 pm.

Concessions and kids activities will be available on site.

This event is free to the public; however, no dogs or pets are allowed at the Riverside Pavilion.

Coolers are welcome, and chairs are encouraged.

For additional information, contact the Explore Orange team at 409-883-1011 or 409-883-1010 or visit the Explore Orange Facebook page.