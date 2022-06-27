City of Orange’s July 4 concert and fireworks fun detailed
Published 11:08 am Monday, June 27, 2022
The City of Orange is thrilled to host the 2022 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Celebration.
This event will be open to the public at 5 p.m. on Monday at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive.
The celebration begins with concessions and activities at 5 p.m., followed with live entertainment by Logan Soileau from 7 to 9 p.m.
A spectacular fireworks display begins immediately following the concert at 9 pm.
Concessions and kids activities will be available on site.
This event is free to the public; however, no dogs or pets are allowed at the Riverside Pavilion.
Coolers are welcome, and chairs are encouraged.
For additional information, contact the Explore Orange team at 409-883-1011 or 409-883-1010 or visit the Explore Orange Facebook page.