Orange Police discover man fatally shot along Interstate 10

On Saturday at approximately at 10:30 a.m., Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to Interstate 10 just east of Highway 62 in reference to a male with a gunshot wound.

A victim was located inside of a dark gray Dodge four-door truck that was parked on the outside eastbound shoulder.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Hershel Stagner Jr.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, according to Orange Police.

The investigation is on-going.

Detectives are asking anyone in this area between 2 and 3 a.m. Saturday to check security cameras or vehicle-dash cameras for footage that could assist the investigation.

If you have information about this crime, call the Orange Police Department 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.