KATHIE’S KORNER — A Prayer and Praise for America 2022

“God bless America, land that I love,

Stand beside her and guide her through the night with a light from above

From the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam

God bless America, my home sweet home.”

As I have traveled around the world for 40 years, in over 25 countries, there is no better, more peaceful, prosperous, friendly free, country to compare with America.

I am the most patriot, flag waver and hand-over-my-heart person you would ever meet.

When I watch any event where there’s a salute to America, whether in song, before a speech or sporting event, I sing along with my hand over my heart, no matter if I’m in my living room or at the event.

Folks, it’s not only for my loyalty to my country and all it stands for, it’s respect.

I am surprised to see people in audiences and bleachers with their children’s faces looking up for direction, only to find unresponsive parents who won’t stand, sing or raise their hands.

Plus, team captains, coaches and all leaders should remind their players and team members to join in.

The teams always want to be good examples for young athletes and fans, but, as the cameras swing by the sidelines and in the audiences, the disrespectful ones STAND OUT, so, get with it people!

Do you athletes and all professionals forget where your salaries and endorsements come from?

This beautiful, prosperous country of America, where you grew up or where you studied and learned to play or present your talent, generously gave to you and continues even in your selfish, ignorant attitudes.

The reasons are soooooo petty and selfish.

A recent team who won an event for America wouldn’t receive congratulations and thanks from our President. I remember when working in Hollywood in the studios and certain performers wouldn’t take a Grammy or Oscar for achievements.

Wow, disrespect once again, shame on you!

That’s not being humble…

Our Ex President accomplished so much good, protective and healthy plans for our country and all of these people involved receive so much money and trophies (for and from America), get a grip, try living in another country.

The Olympic facilities and all the training and schools are all over this country and some free. This is all overlooked by what someone overheard was the way to think or vote or agree.

Do some research people, and find truth and loyalty.

“God Bless America, my home sweet home “

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.