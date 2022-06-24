Trooper driving wrong way on city street placed on leave

An area state trooper seen driving the wrong was down a city street has been placed on leave.

Louisiana State Police Troop D was contacted Thursday by the Atlanta Police Department in Louisiana in reference to the arrest of an off-duty Louisiana State Trooper.

Officials with Atlanta Police indicated shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles was arrested for DWI and other traffic charges following a traffic stop.

Young, assigned to patrol in the Troop D Lake Charles area, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation with all law enforcement property recovered by the department.

Young has been employed with Louisiana State Police since 2017.

According to reports from the Atlanta Police Department, the incident occurred when an officer observed Young traveling in the wrong direction on a city street.

Upon conducting a traffic stop and coming into contact with Young, the officer suspected impairment and completed a series of standardized field sobriety tests.

Young was placed under arrest for DWI and later taken to the City of Atlanta Jail.