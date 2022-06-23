Vidor High and Lamar State College Orange celebrate strong partnership

Published 12:06 am Thursday, June 23, 2022

By Orange Leader

A wall wrap at Vidor High celebrates the school's partnership with Lamar State College Orange. (Photo courtesy of Vidor High School)

VIDOR — Vidor High School has built a strong partnership with Lamar State College Orange though dual credit and CTE programs.

Every year dozens of Vidor graduates decide to stay local and pursue associate degrees and certificates at LSCO.

Lamar State College Orange recently furnished a wall wrap in the main hallway at Vidor High School celebrating the partnership and several recent graduates.

“It’s a great day to be a Pirate and a Gator,” a Vidor High statement read.

