SPECIAL DELIVERY — Police say mailbox theft in Orange leads to chase, arrest

Reports of mailbox and garage items theft led to a foot chase Thursday in Orange that ended in arrest, authorities said.

Orange Police first responded to a home in the 600 block of Camellia Avenue in reference to a male rummaging through mailboxes in the area.

A second caller reported a male taking items from her enclosed garage.

The suspect was reported to be driving a white Ford truck.

Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said Orange detectives observed a white Ford truck and attempted to make contact the male driver.

When officers approached the male, he evaded on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to take a suspect into custody for evading, Medina said.

According to Orange Police, preliminary investigation revealed Jason Penn, 48, took mail from a victim’s mailbox, while also going into a garage of a separate residence and taking “a chest full of family keepsakes.”

Penn was taken to Orange County Jail for burglary of a habitation, theft of mail and evading on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office jail roster did not have Penn listed on online records as of 5:50 p.m. Thursday.