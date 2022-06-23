SPECIAL DELIVERY — Police say mailbox theft in Orange leads to chase, arrest
Published 5:54 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022
Reports of mailbox and garage items theft led to a foot chase Thursday in Orange that ended in arrest, authorities said.
Orange Police first responded to a home in the 600 block of Camellia Avenue in reference to a male rummaging through mailboxes in the area.
A second caller reported a male taking items from her enclosed garage.
The suspect was reported to be driving a white Ford truck.
Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said Orange detectives observed a white Ford truck and attempted to make contact the male driver.
When officers approached the male, he evaded on foot.
After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to take a suspect into custody for evading, Medina said.
According to Orange Police, preliminary investigation revealed Jason Penn, 48, took mail from a victim’s mailbox, while also going into a garage of a separate residence and taking “a chest full of family keepsakes.”
Penn was taken to Orange County Jail for burglary of a habitation, theft of mail and evading on foot.
The Sheriff’s Office jail roster did not have Penn listed on online records as of 5:50 p.m. Thursday.