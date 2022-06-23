Check out the details. Tin Lizard Bar & Grill debuts next week at Delta Downs.

VINTON, La. — Delta Downs Racetrack Casoino Hotel will unveil Tin Lizard Bar & Grill – an all-new casual American restaurant delivering modern cuisine and an expansive craft beer and cocktail selection, all in a lively and comfortable atmosphere.

Opening on June 30 at 11 a.m., the social drinking and dining experience will be an ideal setting for social gatherings, date nights, game-day viewing, delectable dinners and creative libations.

THE SPACE

The space includes a detailed center bar that features revolving brews on tap and a spacious main dining room with ample seating. The venue is located off the casino floor in the Main Promenade.

The design showcases modern elements accented with brick and wood-plank walls, metal chandeliers with unique light fixtures and contemporary art and décor throughout the space.

An array of 20 large-screen televisions are stationed throughout the bar and restaurant, creating a vibrant space to catch all the sports action.

THE FOOD

Tin Lizard Bar & Grill features a menu of mainstream and recognizable favorites, as well as specialty dishes. The menu offers a wide range of tasty shareables like the Boudin Egg Rolls with spicy boudin, pepper jack and chipotle ranch; Idaho Potato Skins with smoked bacon bits, melted cheddar, sour cream and green onion; and the Blackened Crawfish Queso with house-made queso, blackened crawfish tails, creole tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro corn ships.

The main menu includes hand-crafted pizzas, sauced and dry-rubbed wings, soups and salads, burgers and sandwiches and more.

Featured signature dishes include the Pepperoni Pizza with San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni and oregano; the Buffalo Chicken Salad, featuring crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, blue cheese, sweet peppers, celery, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and buttermilk ranch dressing; the Jackpot Burger, an eight-ounce Angus beef patty with applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar, pepper jack, onion rings and barbecue sauce; and the Fried Catfish Dinner, featuring Mississippi Delta catfish served with hush puppies, cabbage slaw and fries.

THE DRINKS

A drink menu highlights classic and unique hand-crafted cocktails ranging from the Old Fashioned and Negroni to the Raspberry Lemon Drop and Perfect Margarita.

Featured cocktails include the refreshing Middleton Mule with Jameson Orange, fresh lime juice, dash of bitters, and topped with ginger beer; and the Captain Punch with Captain Morgan Rum, triple sec, orange juice, pineapple juice and splash of grenadine.

A selection of craft, domestic and imported brews will be available with multiple brews on tap, including Blue Moon, Shiner Bock, Yuengling, Abita Purple Haze and more.

The brew bottle menu features 11 selections comprised of regional and national favorites.

Tin Lizard Bar & Grill will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. To learn more about Tin Lizard Bar & Grill, visit www.deltadowns.com.