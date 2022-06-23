Check out Mauriceville Middle’s top awards, standouts from recent cheer camp
Published 12:10 am Thursday, June 23, 2022
MAURICEVILLE — The Mauriceville Middle School Cheerleaders attended NCA cheer camp in Spring and came away with several awards and trophies including:
- Excellent ribbon for team cheer
- Superior ribbon for team chant
- Herkie Team Award
- Stunt Safe Award
- NCA Top Team Chant
- Spirit Stick All 3 Days
Kaylan Moore received the most improved mascot award at camp.
Also, the team had several All-American Cheerleader nominations, including Addy Farwell, Olivia Scheiderer, Kymber Dougherty and Baylee Bonnin.
There were two All-American Mascot nominees: Zelda Cowan and Kaylan Moore.
And, making All-American mascot was Zelda Cowan.
Kymber Dougherty was awarded The Pin It Forward Pin displaying Why America Needs Cheerleaders.
This pin is given for exemplifying the leadership, character and skills of NCA.