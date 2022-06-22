SETCA wraps up busy All-Star week after eight great matchups

By Van Wade

Bridge City volleyball coach Savanah DeLuna (center) got to coach former Lady Cardinals Caryss Carpenter (left) and Harlee Tupper (right) one more time in the SETCA All-Star Volleyball match. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

WINNIE – With the conclusion of the Southeast Texas Coaches Association All-Star Football Game, the SETCA All-Star week was a tremendous success.

Bridge City volleyball coach Savanah DeLuna coached the East squad and got to coach up former Lady Cardinal standouts Caryss Carpenter and Harlee Tupper.

Scores in all of the SETCA All-Star games included:

Football: East 24, West 22

Girls Soccer: East 4, West 1.

Boys Soccer: East 3, West 1

Softball: West 4, East 1

Baseball: East 12, West 1

Volleyball: West 3, East 1

Girls Basketball: East 35, West 34

Boys Basketball: West 84, East 83 (OT)

 

 

