Retirement party planned for Cowboy Church of Orange County pastor

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Orange Leader

Pastor Dale Lee

Pastor Dale Lee is turning over the reins to another trail boss at Cowboy Church of Orange County.

His retirement becomes effective June 30.

The Cowboy Church of Orange County first met as a congregation Oct. 14, 2007, in a big blue-roofed horse barn on Highway 62.

By 2009, the church’s growth supported the construction of the 6000-square feet structure at 673 FM 1078, where it meets today, on land donated by the Harris family.

The church has since built an arena and doubled the main building square footage in 2019 with the addition of a children’s building.

The arena serves the community with weekly Team Roping Practice open to the public.

Cowboy Church of Orange County Children’s Church sponsors a yearly Truck or Treat and Easter Egg Hunt, all free and open to everyone.

The community is invited to Lee’s retirement celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Boots and hats welcome, but never required!

