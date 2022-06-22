Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Squad flourishes at NCA Camp; check out the winners

LITTLE CYPRESS — The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer squad recently attended NCA Camp and brought home a slew of awards.

The awards included:

2 Superior ribbons for evaluations

Herkie Team award for evaluations

Motion technique award for evaluations

Entire JV, Varsity & Mascots nominated for All American

Sophie Henry & Hailey Robson: Jump Champion

Top Team Chant

Top Team Band Chant

LCMHS program Herkie Team Award for entire camp (voted by staff)

Top All American: Paige Brown (LCM last five years has had Top All-American at camp)

Thirteen cheerleaders were named All American

They icnlude Paige Brown, Keely Parsons, Sofia Harrison, Chloe Wells, Brooklyn Elliott, Marissa Vaught, EmmaKate Staton, Ava Rambo, Gracelynn Smith, Delani Van Pelt, Sophie Henry, Hailey Robson and Kinley Lacouture.

Other awards earned were: