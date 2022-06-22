Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Squad flourishes at NCA Camp; check out the winners
Published 12:20 am Wednesday, June 22, 2022
LITTLE CYPRESS — The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer squad recently attended NCA Camp and brought home a slew of awards.
The awards included:
- 2 Superior ribbons for evaluations
- Herkie Team award for evaluations
- Motion technique award for evaluations
- Entire JV, Varsity & Mascots nominated for All American
- Sophie Henry & Hailey Robson: Jump Champion
- Top Team Chant
- Top Team Band Chant
- LCMHS program Herkie Team Award for entire camp (voted by staff)
- Top All American: Paige Brown (LCM last five years has had Top All-American at camp)
Thirteen cheerleaders were named All American
They icnlude Paige Brown, Keely Parsons, Sofia Harrison, Chloe Wells, Brooklyn Elliott, Marissa Vaught, EmmaKate Staton, Ava Rambo, Gracelynn Smith, Delani Van Pelt, Sophie Henry, Hailey Robson and Kinley Lacouture.
Other awards earned were:
- Mascot Leadership Award: Alexis Chisum
- Best Mascot award: Lanie Roff
- Best Mascot props award: Lanie Roff
- Mascots Alexis Chisum & Lanie Roff named All-American
- Paige Brown & Alexis Chisum asked to be on NCA Staff
- Spirit Sticks each night