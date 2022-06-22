I-10 crash near state line causing travel delays Wednesday morning

Published 9:03 am Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Orange Leader

Interstate 10 motorists in Orange County need to prepare for a delay Wednesday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a crash on I-10 near mile marker 5 in Louisiana is causing eastbound traffic to be diverted from I-10 onto state Highway 12 to travel into Louisiana.

Motorists should expect delays.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the wreck is an overturned crane in Louisiana near mile marker 5.

More News

Destiny Church working to serve all those with food insecurity in Orange, beyond 

Longtime public works leader for Orange saying goodbye to community

Retirement party planned for Cowboy Church of Orange County pastor

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Squad flourishes at NCA Camp; check out the winners

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar