I-10 crash near state line causing travel delays Wednesday morning

Interstate 10 motorists in Orange County need to prepare for a delay Wednesday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a crash on I-10 near mile marker 5 in Louisiana is causing eastbound traffic to be diverted from I-10 onto state Highway 12 to travel into Louisiana.

Motorists should expect delays.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the wreck is an overturned crane in Louisiana near mile marker 5.