Destiny Church working to serve all those with food insecurity in Orange, beyond 

“What good are services on Sunday if people are still going hungry in our cities? I love good Sundays, but I believe that there is so much more that we are called to do as a body.”

That was Senior Pastor Johnny Asevedo, or, Pastor Johnny, of Destiny Church in Orange.

He is passionate about meeting the immediate needs of anyone who requests assistance.

To accomplish this, his church, Destiny Church, has several charitable ministries that offer no-strings-attached help.

Those in need can access food assistance by visiting one of the two pantries on church property.

The little free pantry is located across the street from Destiny Church on 3423 Martin St., and it remains open and unlocked 24 hours a day.

The bigger walk-in pantry has consumables and non-consumables available. It opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.

Pantry items are available for all who need them.

Destiny Church is intentional about meeting the immediate needs of people without red tape. Because of this, the pantry inventory is not replenished by local food banks or national NGOs.

Destiny Church’s members restock the pantry or donations from the surrounding community are utilized.

The pantry is not only for Orange County residents.

Destiny Church’s charitable donations have reached people from as far as Lake Charles to the east and Beaumont to the west.

Asevedo, a former Pinehurst alderman, has scriptural support for every ministerial mission Destiny embarks on.

When discussing his passion for serving the public and meeting their immediate needs, he quotes Mathew 20:28, and Mark10:45 which read in part:

“…the Son Of Man did not come to be served, but to serve and to give his life as a ransom for many.”

He further explains his ministerial philosophy by saying:

“It is part of our ministry to serve, if you have a need, we want to fill that need, abundantly,” Asevedo said. “We believe that there is always a seat at the table. At Destiny, we meet you where you are, just as Jesus did. We aim to live the lifestyle that Jesus lived.”

The pastor has plans to grow Destiny Church’s charitable ministries by opening a soup kitchen and expanding the food pantry.

He believes it is the job of the church to meet the immediate needs of everyone without condition. He imagines a local warehouse that addresses food insecurity in Orange County in total.

To reach Destiny Church to access the pantry, visit them at 3423 Martin St. in Orange or call 409-332-7514.