Assailant threatens clerk “there was going to be a killing” during robbery

Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Orange Leader

Authorities said the man pictured led a robbery at Loves Truck Stop, 7495 Smith Road in Beaumont.

A robbery occurred at Loves Truck Stop, 7495 Smith Road in Beaumont, Sunday at approximately 3:20 a.m.

The assailant entered the store at the main entrance. Once the store was free of customers, the man indicated he had a weapon, telling the clerk, “there was going to be a killing” while holding his hand behind his back as if he had a gun, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the man pictured left the store with money from the register.

The man then demanded money from the register. The clerk complied, and the assailant fled the store to a waiting vehicle.

The man is described as a middle-aged, heavy-set black male wearing dark pants, dark shirt with large lettering “MK” on the front, and a grey Houston Astros baseball cap.

If you have information about this crime or any felony crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto www.833tips.com or download the P3 app on your electronic device.

You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

