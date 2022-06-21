Vidor children thrive in Animal Antics Camp

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By Orange Leader

Students enjoy hands-on fun at Summer Animal Antics Camp. (Courtesy photo)

VIDOR — Local students recently enjoyed a bit of the Animal Kingdom during Vidor ISD Community Education’s Summer Animal Antics Camp.

Jessica Sessions led a week of “amazing” fun, school leader said.

Jessica Harrington and Peanut of Southwest Dairy Farmers visited the children with a mobile classroom to teach them about dairy cattle and products.

Students also were able to meet a tortoise, a dog and a ball python.

The camp concluded with a visit to 12 Acre Farms, where they met a bunny, an emu, a mini donkey, a horse and a variety of chickens and other fowl.

The trip concluded with a hayride and ice cream.

More News

New member appointed to Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Board

Firefighter injured as 1st responders work to put out blaze

Clerk hit with firearm several times during Orange robbery

Orange County football league seeking public’s help in concession stand burglary; vandals destroy facility

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar