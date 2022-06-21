Vidor children thrive in Animal Antics Camp

VIDOR — Local students recently enjoyed a bit of the Animal Kingdom during Vidor ISD Community Education’s Summer Animal Antics Camp.

Jessica Sessions led a week of “amazing” fun, school leader said.

Jessica Harrington and Peanut of Southwest Dairy Farmers visited the children with a mobile classroom to teach them about dairy cattle and products.

Students also were able to meet a tortoise, a dog and a ball python.

The camp concluded with a visit to 12 Acre Farms, where they met a bunny, an emu, a mini donkey, a horse and a variety of chickens and other fowl.

The trip concluded with a hayride and ice cream.