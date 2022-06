Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of June 13, 2022, to June 17, 2022:

Yuvan Mireles Collazo and Claudia Guerra

William Grant and Miranda Hawkins

Troy Staggs and Tonya Moore

Joshua Tucker and Lori Middleton

Jerome Brien and Courtney Cobb

Nick Kelly and Imia Taylor

Terry Herman and Ashley Clark

Thoma Hillin and Hannah Miller