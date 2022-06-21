Bridge City quarterback Ethan Oceguera leads East Team to All-Star football victory

BEAUMONT – The Southeast Texas Coaches Association All-Star Week wrapped up in fine fashion Friday night as the East Team squeezed out a 24-22 victory over the West Team in the All-Star Football Game at Beaumont Memorial Stadium.

Bridge City quarterback Ethan Oceguera, who will take his baseball talents to Lamar University, hit Jasper receiver Jamario Thomas on a deep pass that went for the game-winning touchdown with just four seconds remaining.

Oceguera earned Most Valuable Player honors for the East Team.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville coach Eric Peevey and the Bears coaching staff guided the East Team.

There was certainly a Orange County-flavor on the East Team.

Orange County players on the East roster included LC-M’s Carson Peet, Dwight Davis, Ashton Landry, Nicholas Granger, Gunner Johnson and Khaleen Johnson; West Orange-Stark’s Elijah Gales and Bryson Jordan; Orangefield’s Tyler Shearin, Brayden Babineaux and Hunter Ashworth; Vidor’s Jordan Smith and Bridge City’s Oceguera and Dorian Pruitt.

Other East Team members included Beaumont United’s Sir Zollcoffer and Treybon Mims; Buna’s Logan Moss; Burkeville’s LaTavion Mays; Deweyville’s Shawn Dreyer; Evadale’s Chase Smith and Drake Hartt; Hamshire-Fannett’s Kheagian Heckaman; Jasper’s Jermario Thomas; Beaumont Kelly’s Chris Roberts and Adam Brasher; Kountze’s Zach Paine; Lumberton’s Keith Olexa and Cade McKinstry; Nederland’s Kyndon Fuselier, Jice Beck and Jacob Kotz; Port Arthur Memorial’s Rowshawn Calhoun; Silsbee’s Marquis Dodd; Warren’s Eli Tibbetts and Logan Williams and Beaumont West Brook’s Khristian Pugh, JaMichael Foxall and Jayden Davis.

Crosby coach Jerry Prieto guided the West Team.

The West Team consisted of Anahuac’s Caden Hampton and Christian Sanchez; Barbers Hill’s Garret Hagler, Jordan Gigout and Kaden Garcia; Chester’s Carson Thomson; Cleveland’s De’vonte Robertson and Donald Robertson; Coldspring’s KD Bookman, Eddy Brown, Cam Shaw-Rucker, Ricky Lewis, Hayden Richardson and Jeremiah Reese; Crosby’s Jarius Simpson, Quincy Jones, Camari Parker, Tyler Cooper, McCoy Casey, Braden Wright and Demetrius Strahan; Dayton’s James Harris; East Chambers’ Damion Moreno and Hector Martinez; Hardin’s Shane Hoist, Hardin-Jefferson’s Jacob Weldon and Keith Andrus, Huffman’s Ashton Fischer, Gunnar Gates and Breck Machala; Hull-Daisetta’s Dylan Scott; Liberty’s Austin Walker; West Hardin’s Austin Collier and Woodville’s Jaylin Kibble, Nick Traylor, Kentrayvion Prejean, Kevon Paire and Braden Lilley.