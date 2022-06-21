New member appointed to Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Board

Published 12:12 am Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By Orange Leader

Matthew Chandler and Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. (Courtesy photo)

Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. and the Orange City Council recently approved a motion to appoint Matthew Chandler to the Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Board.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board assists the City of Orange in the proper operation of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Board members make recommendations for the expenditure of hotel/motel tax revenues to encourage tourism within the City of Orange.

