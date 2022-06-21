Lamar State College Orange administrator working as statewide advocate for underrepresented student populations

Published 9:59 am Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By Orange Leader

Alicia Lloyd is the Lamar State College Orange Director of Learning Technology. (Courtesy photo)

Underrepresented student populations have gained a statewide advocate from right here in Orange.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board recently appointed Alicia Lloyd to its Student Success Advisory Workgroup.

Lloyd is the Lamar State College Orange Director of Learning Technology.

The workgroup provides statewide guidance, feedback and recommendations for accelerating student success programs and initiatives that positively impact access, persistence, completions and workforce transitions.

That effort is especially focused for African American, Hispanic and other underrepresented student populations.

Lloyd’s appointment began in May and concludes in May 2024.

“LSCO congratulates Mrs. Lloyd on this appointment,” a college statement read Tuesday morning.

