Inelda Angelica York, 81, of Orange, passed away on June 16, 2022, at her home.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m.,Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Born in Brownsville, Texas, on January 19, 1941, she was the daughter of Justo and Aurora Lopez.

Inelda was a fierce mother who loved her kids dearly. She was always a dedicated and hard worker.

Inelda had many hobbies one being an excellent cook, her best dishes being pecan pie and german chocolate cake.

She enjoyed sewing as well and made several beautiful quilts. Inelda was also an avid gardener and shopping enthusiast.

She was always full of life and loved her family dearly.

Inelda will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Phillip York, Sr.; parents, Justo and Aurora Lopez; sons, James York, David York; siblings, Herminia Almazan and husband Pilar, Elizabeth Robles and husband Junior, Jesse Lopez, Rogerio Lopez, Joel Lopez; and sister-in-law, Eddie Lopez.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia Childress and husband Kenneth of Orange, Phillip York, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Humble; grandchildren, Sarah Cooper and husband Lee, Kenneth Childress, Jr., Mason York, Preston York, Case York, Destiny York, Corbin York, Gabrielle York; one great-grandchild on the way; along with siblings, Rebecca Ramirez and husband Robert, Diana Campbell, and Justo Lopez Jr.