Firefighter injured as 1st responders work to put out blaze

A Port Arthur firefighter suffered minor injuries during a Saturday house fire.

The injury happened when the firefighter was making an interior check of a home in the 1700 block of 5th Avenue for the fire that was called in at around 3:15 p.m.

No one was inside the single family, two-story structure when firefighters arrived.

It is unknown at this time if anyone lived at the home, Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson said.

Responding units reported a large column of black smoke and said the fire was fully involved on the front and left side, which appeared to be a carport.

Flames were visible out of the carport area and house as firefighters got to the scene.

One firefighter received a burn to his upper right arm and was treated at the scene by personnel with Acadian Ambulance.

Benson said Acadian responds to structure fires for potential assistance to victims and first responders.

The injured firefighter was brought to the hospital for further assessment and treatment and was released later Saturday evening.

It is anticipated the firefighter will be off work for seven to 10 days due to the injury, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Benson noted the blaze took place when temperatures were between 98-99 degrees. He used this point to remind people to stay hydrated and cool.

— By Mary Meaux