Clerk hit with firearm several times during Orange robbery

ORANGE — Police in Orange are searching for two men who struck a clerk with a firearm several times Sunday during a robbery.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:14 a.m. to 333 N. Lutcher Drive for a robbery.

A gas station/convenience store clerk told police two men entered the store at the same time.

One of the men walked around to where she was sitting and brandished a handgun before striking her with it several times.

The other man took cash from the register, according to information from Orange Police Department.

Both men left the store in an unknown direction.

The clerk was treated for her injuries and is recovering.

A description is limited as the victim described the suspects as black males wearing hoodies with bandanas covering their faces.

— By Mary Meaux