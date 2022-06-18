Orange County Republicans planning July 4 community celebration

VIDOR — The July 4th Celebration is hosted by the Orange County Republican Party and is co-sponsored by various local businesses and officials.

The Celebration will feature an indoor concert by the Lone Star Winds and guest speakers Dr. Rick Scarborough and Congressman Randy Weber.

Guests will also enjoy a live, dramatic presentation of the Declaration of Independence and a fireworks show. The event, free to the public, will be held at Maplecrest Baptist Church in Vidor at 7 pm.

Individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the area have united to make this event an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the nation’s founding.

A local ensemble, the Lone Star Winds, will perform its annual Independence Day Concert at the Celebration. The wind ensemble was started by conductor Jacob McWherter in 2020 and is based in Vidor.

Due to redistricting, Orange County will soon become part of Congressional District 14, which Weber represents. Scarborough of Pearland will also be a guest speaker. Scarborough is an author of four books as well as the founder and president of Recover America.

The Celebration includes a dramatic presentation of the Declaration of Independence by local talent and close with a firework show on the grounds.

“Our goal is simple: bring the community together to celebrate freedom,” OCRP Vice-chairman Micah Covey said. “I know this is going to be a fantastic event that does just that.”