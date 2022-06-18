KATHIE’S KORNER — Many to celebrate on Daddy’s Day 2022

Happy Daddy’s Day, or you might call it “Father’s Day.” Both are good.

Guess I’m thinking about tender-heart times, growing up in California, with my daddy and how much I still miss him after all these years that he went to be with the Lord!

If you are a regular “Kathie’s Korner” reader, you already know from past columns, that he came through Ellis Island, as a young boy, with his family from Hungary. He became a proud, American Citizen. As a young boy, he was already an apprentice with his father and brothers, bricklayers, wonderful, creative, precise craftsmen.

There are still towers, fireplaces, walls and patios standing in California and Missouri, and a beautiful stone sign for the Methodist Church we attended in Lynwood, California.

My husband, Mike, is an excellent father, grandfather and great grandfather,

(ever increasing) his 4th great born at home.

He and I enjoyed parenting our three incredible, amazing children and hopefully,

influencing our grand and great grands to, first of all, have a relationship with God,

pray and enjoy His Word. We also taught them to fish, play cards and board games, enjoy water fights, and, of course, lots of laughter and hugs.

Even while traveling for years with our 3 and grands, we stopped to visit them, on tour, (all over the country), to make sure we bonded, connecting with all of them and family.

A tribute to Mike — who is as a legendary guitarist, one of the most recorded in the world and speaking in schools, prisons and churches, playing with the Stars — still, his children reigned.

I appreciate all the fathers (daddies) in our family and extended family.

Our granddaughter’s husband, Brandon, is such an amazing daddy to his four. He is devoted to God and His Word, runs a successful construction business, maintains rentals and serves in Missions at church.

He spends quality time with his children with lots of love and laughs. He and his wife, Bevin, teach them how to work and serve every time they’re together.

My personal favorite is my Heavenly Father, Who is with me, always, and has filled my heart and mind with the Scriptures for peace and direction. He always has more abundant answers to my prayers and songs to help others to live a smooth path.

Mike and I know we are second best. If we put God first, that love and power to change anything will overflow on our family, friends and the world. We will be making a difference for good with and for God.

Prayer: Thank you, God, for good fathers everywhere. Guide them, show them the wonderful life they can have with You as their Heavenly Father, always faithful, loving and forgiving. Call on Him!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.