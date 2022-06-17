Vidor’s Mason Montgomery earns Outstanding Performer status

VIDOR — Mason Montgomery earned a first division rating on his keyboard percussion solo at the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest on Memorial Day.

The Vidor ISD student is a recent class of 2022 graduate.

Montgomery also recently received word he was named an Outstanding Performer for the two-day contest.

Of approximately 100,000 students participating in the regional UIL music contests and the thousands of musicians who performed at TSSEC, only 2-3 percent of the solo performances earned the honor of Outstanding Performer.

Montgomery was awarded the gold draped medallion that is identical to state champions in all UIL events.