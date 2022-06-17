Vidor’s Mason Montgomery earns Outstanding Performer status

Published 12:14 am Friday, June 17, 2022

By Orange Leader

Mason Montgomery was recently named an Outstanding Performer at the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest. (Photo courtesy of Vidor ISD)

VIDOR — Mason Montgomery earned a first division rating on his keyboard percussion solo at the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest on Memorial Day.

The Vidor ISD student is a recent class of 2022 graduate.

Montgomery also recently received word he was named an Outstanding Performer for the two-day contest.

Of approximately 100,000 students participating in the regional UIL music contests and the thousands of musicians who performed at TSSEC, only 2-3 percent of the solo performances earned the honor of Outstanding Performer.

Montgomery was awarded the gold draped medallion that is identical to state champions in all UIL events.

More News

Volunteers continue effort to restore Hollywood Cemetery grounds in Orange

PHOTO FEATURE — WOCCISD Board attending Summer Leadership

Bridge City educators take in Galveston technology conference

Information limited following arrest of Vidor choir director for child sexual assault

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar