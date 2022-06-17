Orange County softballers represent “home jerseys” one more time in All-Star Classic

MONT BELVIEU – Several Orange County softball standouts got to represent their respective schools one more time at the Southeast Texas Coaches Association All-Star Softball Classic at Barbers Hill High School for the East Team Wednesday evening.

It was a great matchup of senior squads, as the West was able to squeeze out a 4-1 victory.

Bridge City head coach Raven Harris coached the East squad after leading the Lady Cardinals to a perfect District 22-4A record and a trip to the Class 4A Region III Quarterfinals.

Three Lady Cardinals joined her in Hannah Murchison, Kaylyn Dosch and Olivia Hornsby.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville standouts Cami Shugart and Shae Fontenot also competed for the East squad.

Other members of the East team consisted of Lumberton’s Bailey Edwards, Halle Post, Sydnie Cline and Madyson Henley; Nederland’s Tori Morrison and Chesney Wright; Beaumont West Brook’s Alasia Haines and Grace Thompson; Beaumont Legacy’s Ariana Martin; Kountze’s Alizah Bryan; Silsbee’s Rayleigh Middleton and Warren’s Karlie Moore.

The West squad was coached by Woodville’s Meredith Diggles.

The West team consisted of Woodville’s Kristina Nash, Casandra Perez, Rachel Risinger and Kajaigh Eckert; Liberty’s Reagan Williamson, Maci Beam and Kylie Bishop; Crosby’s Hannah Wiggins, Grace Sparks and Trista Brown; Barbers Hill’s Estela Garza and Delaney Dunham; Cleveland’s Abigail Martinez; Hardin-Jefferson’s Trinity Provost and Huffman’s Kylen Padgett.