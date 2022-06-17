Bridge City educators take in Galveston technology conference

Published 12:10 am Friday, June 17, 2022

By Orange Leader

Teachers from Bridge City Elementary and Intermediate and the BCISD Instructional Tech Team participated in an instructional technology conference in Galveston. (Photo courtesy of BCISD)

Teachers from Bridge City Elementary and Bridge City Intermediate, along with the BCISD Instructional Tech Team, participated in a two-day instructional technology conference in Galveston this week.

While there, they learned some great new ways to use technology in the classroom to enhance teaching and learning, which they will be sharing with fellow teachers this Fall.

The ladies also won first place in the 2022 TCEA Elementary Technology Conference scavenger hunt.

The competition included 59 other schools/teams from Texas and out-of-state.

More News

Volunteers continue effort to restore Hollywood Cemetery grounds in Orange

Vidor’s Mason Montgomery earns Outstanding Performer status

PHOTO FEATURE — WOCCISD Board attending Summer Leadership

Information limited following arrest of Vidor choir director for child sexual assault

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar