Bridge City educators take in Galveston technology conference

Teachers from Bridge City Elementary and Bridge City Intermediate, along with the BCISD Instructional Tech Team, participated in a two-day instructional technology conference in Galveston this week.

While there, they learned some great new ways to use technology in the classroom to enhance teaching and learning, which they will be sharing with fellow teachers this Fall.

The ladies also won first place in the 2022 TCEA Elementary Technology Conference scavenger hunt.

The competition included 59 other schools/teams from Texas and out-of-state.