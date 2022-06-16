TxDOT details I-10, U.S. 69 closures impacting Orange and Jefferson counties this week
Published 10:35 am Thursday, June 16, 2022
The Texas Department of Transportation announced numerous Interstate 10 and U.S. 69 closures impacting Orange and Jefferson counties.
The inside lane of I-10 eastbound near Adams Bayou will be closed for repairs overnight tonight starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m.
In Jefferson County, the inside lane of U.S. 69 northbound from Texas 124 (Fannett Road) to I-10 will be closed overnight tonight and Friday, starting at 7 p.m. and lasting through 6 a.m.
The effort is needed to place a concrete barrier.
The outside lane of U.S. 69 southbound from Tram Road to the LNVA Canal will be closed overnight tonight, Friday and Monday night, beginning at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. to remove a concrete barrier.
I-10 eastbound from FM 365 to Major Drive will be closed overnight Friday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. due to bridge work at Smith Road.
Expect alternating lane closures along I-10 westbound from Smith Road to Boyt from Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m.
These times are subject to change based on the delivery of bridge beams.
In Chambers County, I-10 eastbound at Turtle Bayou will be closed overnight tonight, starting at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. due to bridgework.
Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.