TxDOT details I-10, U.S. 69 closures impacting Orange and Jefferson counties this week

The Texas Department of Transportation announced numerous Interstate 10 and U.S. 69 closures impacting Orange and Jefferson counties.

The inside lane of I-10 eastbound near Adams Bayou will be closed for repairs overnight tonight starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m.

In Jefferson County, the inside lane of U.S. 69 northbound from Texas 124 (Fannett Road) to I-10 will be closed overnight tonight and Friday, starting at 7 p.m. and lasting through 6 a.m.

The effort is needed to place a concrete barrier.

The outside lane of U.S. 69 southbound from Tram Road to the LNVA Canal will be closed overnight tonight, Friday and Monday night, beginning at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. to remove a concrete barrier.

I-10 eastbound from FM 365 to Major Drive will be closed overnight Friday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. due to bridge work at Smith Road.

Expect alternating lane closures along I-10 westbound from Smith Road to Boyt from Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m.

These times are subject to change based on the delivery of bridge beams.

In Chambers County, I-10 eastbound at Turtle Bayou will be closed overnight tonight, starting at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. due to bridgework.

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.