Little Cypress-Mauriceville standout Bailey Frenzel earns JUCO All-America status for Angelina College

Former Little Cypress-Mauriceville softball standout Bailey Frenzel’s very good year just got better.

The Angelina College freshman recently landed on two All-American lists: The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) lists.

Frenzel became just the second Lady ‘Runner in program history to make both lists in the same season.

These honors arrive after the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School alumna earned Region XIV Player of the Year, South Zone Player of the Year, First Team All-Region and FirstTeam All-Conference honors after a record-breaking inaugural campaign in 2022.

Frenzel led her team and the entire conference in hitting with a .503 batting average, a .568 on-base percentage and a whopping .921 slugging percentage — all three new program marks.

Frenzel and teammate Sara Mayes each slammed 17 homers (tied for second for the single-season mark); she drove in 64 runs and collected 76 hits – strong enough to lead the team in that category.

Frenzel finished with three multiple-homer games in 2022; she had a five-RBI game against Galveston College to go with a pair of four-RBI games along the way.

Frenzel, a health and science major at Angelina College, is the daughter of Kimberly and Edward Frenzel.