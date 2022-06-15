See where Orange County children can receive free summer meals

Local and areas schools will be open to provide free meals to children in Orange County this summer.

The meals are part of the Summer Food Service Program, which reimburses program operators who serve free healthy meals and snacks to children and teens in low-income areas, according to the USDA.

A number of schools in Orange County will offer meals.

West Orange-Stark Elementary School will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday from June 6 to June 30 and July 11 to July 21.

West Orange-Stark Middle School will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday from June 20 to June 30 and July 11 to July 21.

West Orange-Stark High School will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday from June 6 to June 30 and July 11 to July 21.

Vidor Elementary School will serve breakfast from 6 to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, according to the Summer Meals Site Finder.

Vidor Junior High School will serve breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday through June 30, according to the Summer Meals Site Finder.

Vidor High School will serve breakfast from 6 to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday through June 30, according to the Summer Meals Site Finder.

From the USDA

During an unexpected school closure, schools can leverage their participation in one of USDA’s summer meal programs to provide meals at no cost to students. Under normal circumstances, those meals must be served in a group setting. However, in a public health emergency, the law allows USDA the authority to waive the group setting meal requirement, which is vital during a social distancing situation, according to the USDA.

Since the outset of the pandemic, USDA has provided states with broad flexibilities to ensure the continuation of meal service during COVID-19 related school closures.

Click Here for the Summer Meals Site Finder