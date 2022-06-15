Orange County man pleads guilty to meth dealing, firearms charges

BEAUMONT — A Bridge City man has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearms offenses in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Rian Blayke Savoy, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The plea was made before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Stetson.

According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Jan. 30, Savoy led officers from multiple Orange County law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase for several miles through Orange County before eventually being pulled over near the border of Orange and Newton Counties.

During the chase, law enforcement officers observed Savoy discarding several objects out of the window of the vehicle as he was driving.

Officers were dispatched to the area where Savoy was observed to have thrown objects out of the vehicle during the police pursuit and discovered plastic baggies containing methamphetamine and a firearm.

A federal grand jury indicted Savoy on April 6.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and police departments in Bridge City, Orange, Pinehurst and West Orange Police Department investigated this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph R. Batte prosecuted the case.