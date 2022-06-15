Orange 7U All-Stars nab tournament title, check out who is on the stout team

Published 11:20 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By Van Wade

Courtesy Photo

Recently, the Orange Little League 7U All- Stars rolled to a District title in Buna.

The team swept their division, defeating Buna in the title game. They also downed Tyler County, West End Beaumont, Lumberton, Jasper and Kountze. They outscored their opponents 79-43 in the tourney.

Coaches: John Smith, Dereck Cloeren, DJ Montgomery, Depauldrick Garrett (not pictured) Top row: Reid Montgomery, Maddox Martin, Jameson Seago, Jadin Prescott, Jaxon Chimeno Bottom Row: Maverick Wilson, Liam White, Parker Smith, Sawyer Cloeren, Axton Ryan. Not pictured Depauldrick Garrett Jr.

 

 

