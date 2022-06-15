New councilman Sherby Dixon feels at home serving Bridge City, ready for challenges

Last month the Bridge City councilmembers swore in elected officials. Sherby Dixon was the only new member to be elected to the board. With a couple of meetings under his belt, Dixon said he feels right at home in his new position.

“When I took the oath and took my seat, I was comfortable,” he said. “It felt like I had already been serving. I know it sounds crazy, but I wasn’t nervous. I felt comfortable.”

Dixon said he does not identify as a politician.

“I grew up in Bridge City and was raised here,” he said. “I just want to work hard and work hard for the city that I love and the citizens of Bridge City.”

Dixon said he was driven to run for council by the desire to help the city he loves.

“My wife is from here,” he said. “I am from here. Our kids went to Bridge City schools and graduated. I just wanted to do something good for our city. I feel like being on the council is my way of serving… I am here to work and work hard.”

Dixon is aware of concerns residents have and plans on working diligently to get them addressed.

One of the biggest things is drainage and water issues.

“As a city council, we will have to work on that,” he said. “That is what I am here for. I am here to work for the citizens and hear the issues they may have.”

Dixon wants the city to be able to capitalize on the plant constructions in Orange.

“We are going to have a lot of contractors come to Bridge City,” he said. “There could be some of those contractors that end up making Bridge City their home. Of course, there are also permanent workers at the plant that make Bridge City their home. We are looking at the possibility of a big growth. It will grow and we will have more new businesses and that is exciting to us as a council. We are looking forward to the future and I think it looks bright.”

The new councilmember said keeping the city running smoothly and keeping it a desirable place for families is his main goal.

“I want it to be a place businesses come in to and stay and families want to move to and stay,” he said. “We have a great city council. I look forward to working with everybody.”

— Written by Chris Moore