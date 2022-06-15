Lamar State College Orange’s Trent Buchholtz, Dakota Posey qualify for National Championship with big showing

Lamar State College Orange’s Trent Buchholtz and Dakota Posey have qualified for the Nationals Championships.

They did so recently by traveling more than 21 hours to fish the Strike King Lure Company Bassmaster College Series at Saginaw Bay presented by Bass Pro Shops, where they racked up a tremendous third-place finish.

On Day One the duo weighed in with 20 pounds, 14 ounces and had a big bass weighing 5 pounds, and 8 ounces.

On Day Two, Buchholtz and Posey held on to their third place standing, weighing in 21 pounds and 7 ounces with a combined total of 42 pounds, 5 ounces.

Buchholtz also was awarded for big bass of the tournament.

Fellow Gators Jack Tindel and Brett Fregia secured their spot to the National Championship earlier in the season. This week, Spencer Brister, Roeh Burton, Ethan Tant and Brendon Brones will travel to Lincoln, Alabama, for the final chance to qualify for the National Championship.

The 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops, will converge in Georgetown, S.C., on Winyah Bay Sept. 2-4.