See the honors rolled up by Bridge City cheer squads at Texas A&M Cheer Camp
Published 12:08 am Tuesday, June 14, 2022
The Bridge City High School Varsity and Junior Varsity cheerleading squads racked up numerous honors at the recent Texas A&M UCA Cheer Camp.
The girls cheered their hearts out all week.
Both groups had a blast with the FNL theme representing football players, strutters, band, cheerleaders, referees and coaches.
Here are the awards the teams received:
VARSITY AWARDS
All-American
Harley Duhon, Izzy Moore Gracelon Freeman Kris Cervantes Emma Briggs and Holly Silveria
1st place Camp Dance
2nd place in the Cheer
Game Day overall winner
Blue Ribbon – sideline& cheer
GOLD ribbon – Camp Dance
Spirit Stick every night
Big Red – Most Spirited, All-American , Spirit Stick
3 Pin It Forward
Emma Briggs, Kris Cevantes, and Harley Duhon
All eight Sseniors were asked to apply for UCA Staff
Harley Duhon, Izzy Moore, Gracelon Freeman, Kaelyn Guillory, Emma Briggs, Kylie Olive, Addison Minter and Kris Cervantes.
JV AWARDS
All-American
Addison Hartje, Isabel Potter, Hallie Bearden and Emily Black
1st place Band Dance
1st place Camp Dance
Spirit Stick every night
Blue Ribbon – sideline & cheer
Red Ribbon – Camp Dance
Pin It Forward- Hudson Davis