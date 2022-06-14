See the honors rolled up by Bridge City cheer squads at Texas A&M Cheer Camp

The Bridge City High School Varsity and Junior Varsity cheerleading squads racked up numerous honors at the recent Texas A&M UCA Cheer Camp.

The girls cheered their hearts out all week.

Both groups had a blast with the FNL theme representing football players, strutters, band, cheerleaders, referees and coaches.

Here are the awards the teams received:

VARSITY AWARDS

All-American

Harley Duhon, Izzy Moore Gracelon Freeman Kris Cervantes Emma Briggs and Holly Silveria

1st place Camp Dance

2nd place in the Cheer

Game Day overall winner

Blue Ribbon – sideline& cheer

GOLD ribbon – Camp Dance

Spirit Stick every night

Big Red – Most Spirited, All-American , Spirit Stick

3 Pin It Forward

Emma Briggs, Kris Cevantes, and Harley Duhon

All eight Sseniors were asked to apply for UCA Staff

Harley Duhon, Izzy Moore, Gracelon Freeman, Kaelyn Guillory, Emma Briggs, Kylie Olive, Addison Minter and Kris Cervantes.

JV AWARDS

All-American

Addison Hartje, Isabel Potter, Hallie Bearden and Emily Black

1st place Band Dance

1st place Camp Dance

Spirit Stick every night

Blue Ribbon – sideline & cheer

Red Ribbon – Camp Dance

Pin It Forward- Hudson Davis