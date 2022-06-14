Orange 8U All-Stars nab District 12 title, check out who is on this talented squad

This past Saturday the 8U All-Star Team from Orange Little League captured first place in the District 12 Coach Pitch Tournament.

They dominated the field, outscoring their opponents by a combined 59-13 on their way to being undefeated in the Tournament.

Team members include Noah McFarlane, Ridlee Gibbens, Mason Henning, Brody Broderick, Braxton Barnes, Benton Walker, Easton Cox, Kai Ezell, Jack Wallace, Ayson Smith, Karson Ridgaway and Rylan Solomon.

The Team is coached by Kevin Wallace, Taylor Ezell, Logan Gibbens and Herschel Walker.