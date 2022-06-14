LC-M Honey Bears officers earn Platinum recognitions

Published 12:13 am Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Orange Leader

Those who performed at Crowd Pleasers Officer Camp included Mia Davila, Sethnika Hancock and Yuliana Newell. (Photo courtesy of LC-M CISD)

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears Dance and Social Officers recently had a grand time at the Crowd Pleasers Officer Camp.

Cpt. Mia Davila and Lt. Sethnika Hancock received Platinum recognitions for Camp Jazz and Lyrical, and Social Officer Yuliana Newell received Platinum recognition on her Social Expo Project.

“A huge thank you to the Social Officers from Tomball Memorial HS Silver Stars for performing with Yuliana Newell,” a school release said.

