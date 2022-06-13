VIDEO: Lutcher Theater announces 2022-23 Season details

Published 12:26 am Monday, June 13, 2022

By Orange Leader

Part of the slate includes R.E.S.P.E.C.T., the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin on Oct. 22, and Blue Man Group on Oct. 30.

The Lutcher Theater is presenting 10 incredible events during the 2022-2023 Season.

The fun includes multiple National Tours of Broadway shows, holiday favorites, award-winning musical artists and an a cappella sensation, theater officials said.

“Whether you are a regular theater goer, or you have never seen a live performance on stage, the Lutcher Theater has something for everyone and is a fun and unique way to spend time with family, friends & clients,” Managing Director Lynae Sanford said.

See the listing here.

Season ticket Premiere Package renewals (8 to 10 shows) are on sale.

Spotlight Packages (4 to 8 shows) go on sale July 18, and individual tickets are available for purchase Aug. 15.

Visit lutcher.org for more information or call the Lutcher Theater Box Office at 409-886-5535.

The Lutcher Theater is a 1500 seat state-of-the-art world class performing arts facility and the prominent presenter of Broadway, national and international tours, award-winning artists, renowned dance and acclaimed children’s performances for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

