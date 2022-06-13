VIDEO: Lutcher Theater announces 2022-23 Season details
Published 12:26 am Monday, June 13, 2022
The Lutcher Theater is presenting 10 incredible events during the 2022-2023 Season.
The fun includes multiple National Tours of Broadway shows, holiday favorites, award-winning musical artists and an a cappella sensation, theater officials said.
“Whether you are a regular theater goer, or you have never seen a live performance on stage, the Lutcher Theater has something for everyone and is a fun and unique way to spend time with family, friends & clients,” Managing Director Lynae Sanford said.
Season ticket Premiere Package renewals (8 to 10 shows) are on sale.
Spotlight Packages (4 to 8 shows) go on sale July 18, and individual tickets are available for purchase Aug. 15.
Visit lutcher.org for more information or call the Lutcher Theater Box Office at 409-886-5535.
The Lutcher Theater is a 1500 seat state-of-the-art world class performing arts facility and the prominent presenter of Broadway, national and international tours, award-winning artists, renowned dance and acclaimed children’s performances for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.