Orange County marriage licenses issued: June 6-10

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of June 6, 2022, to June 10, 2022:

Cory W. Brister and Crystal Y. Myers

Dustin M. Barnes and Sally M. Newman

Gary L. Hightower and Sydney H. Hanson

Jeremy R. Mott and Jessica N. Uzzell

Michael C. Schmidt and Ronalda L. Romero Simmons

Kristopher D. Beard and Mallory B. Jameson

Joel T. Whalley and Hope J. Runyon

Matthew B. Edmiston and Amanda C. George

Troy G. Green and Andrea D. Garza

Jacob P. Gerstenberg and Rebekah G. Henson

Nathanael J. Hughes and Jenna A. Hoffman