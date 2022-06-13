Orange County marriage licenses issued: June 6-10
Published 12:28 am Monday, June 13, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of June 6, 2022, to June 10, 2022:
Cory W. Brister and Crystal Y. Myers
Dustin M. Barnes and Sally M. Newman
Gary L. Hightower and Sydney H. Hanson
Jeremy R. Mott and Jessica N. Uzzell
Michael C. Schmidt and Ronalda L. Romero Simmons
Kristopher D. Beard and Mallory B. Jameson
Joel T. Whalley and Hope J. Runyon
Matthew B. Edmiston and Amanda C. George
Troy G. Green and Andrea D. Garza
Jacob P. Gerstenberg and Rebekah G. Henson
Nathanael J. Hughes and Jenna A. Hoffman