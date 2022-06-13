Lamar State College Orange announces Summer enrollment jump, time for more classes

Lamar State College Orange officials announced Monday the school has seen more than a 16 percent increase in summer enrollment when compared to the previous year.

Summer I and Summer Full Term unduplicated enrollment was 796 in 2021 and is 925 for 2022, representing a 16.2 percent increase.

“We are excited to see this increased Summer enrollment because it means that our class offerings, lowered tuition and flexible schedules are resonating with students,” Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Wendy Elmore said.

While Summer I and the Full Summer terms have already started, there is time to take classes this summer by enrolling in the Summer II term, which begins July 5.

Contact the advising office at 409-882-3340 or advising@lsco.edu to make an appointment to speak with an advisor.