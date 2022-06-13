Lamar State College Orange announces Summer enrollment jump, time for more classes

Published 4:16 pm Monday, June 13, 2022

By Orange Leader

Lamar State College Orange

Lamar State College Orange officials announced Monday the school has seen more than a 16 percent increase in summer enrollment when compared to the previous year.

Summer I and Summer Full Term unduplicated enrollment was 796 in 2021 and is 925 for 2022, representing a 16.2 percent increase.

“We are excited to see this increased Summer enrollment because it means that our class offerings, lowered tuition and flexible schedules are resonating with students,” Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Wendy Elmore said.

While Summer I and the Full Summer terms have already started, there is time to take classes this summer by enrolling in the Summer II term, which begins July 5.

Contact the advising office at 409-882-3340 or advising@lsco.edu to make an appointment to speak with an advisor.

More News

Registered sex offender wanted for drug investigation; AK-47 and Point Blank Ballistic Vest found in Vidor

Check out times, attractions and special guests for Orange’s Juneteenth Festival

Orange County marriage licenses issued: June 6-10

VIDEO: Lutcher Theater announces 2022-23 Season details

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar